A groundbreaking welcome to ORU

Exactly three years and four days after the first groundbreaking of the new housing facility, April 14 was another grand groundbreaking for the Oral Roberts University’s new “state-of-the-art” Welcome Center.

“The Welcome Center is to serve as the front door to the beautiful ORU campus,” said Dr. Charles Scott, Vice President of External Affairs.

It will be the first building project in ORU’s “Whole Leaders for the Whole World Campaign,” a $75 million campaign with three more buildings on the way.

Those in attendance were Jeannie Cue, Tulsa City Council member, Corey Nickerson, the board chair of the ORU Alumni Association, Jim Stock and his wife, Donna, who are the lead donors of the project, and the members of the ORU Board of Trustees.

Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Nancy Brainard described the challenges new students