A groundbreaking welcome to ORU

Exactly three years and four days after the first groundbreaking of the new housing facility, April 14 was another grand groundbreaking for the Oral Roberts University’s new “state-of-the-art” Welcome Center.
“The Welcome Center is to serve as the front door to the beautiful ORU campus,” said Dr. Charles Scott, Vice President of External Affairs.
It will be the first building project in ORU’s “Whole Leaders for the Whole World Campaign,” a $75 million campaign with three more buildings on the way.
Those in attendance were Jeannie Cue, Tulsa City Council member, Corey Nickerson, the board chair of the ORU Alumni Association, Jim Stock and his wife, Donna, who are the lead donors of the project, and the members of the ORU Board of Trustees.
Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Nancy Brainard described the challenges new students
and their parents face when trying to check in with admissions. She stated that the Welcome Center is aligned and designed strategically and geographically with the impression they want to make when recruiting future Golden Eagles.
President William Wilson mentioned that ORU is focusing its attention on helping build leaders that will make an impact all over the world for God’s Kingdom and for Jesus Christ. He further explained that the Welcome Center will hold some of the admission staff, campus tours will be starting from that location, and there will be a unique space in the new building called the “Veterans Experience.”
He elaborated that the Veterans Experience is designed to support veterans of the United States anywhere in the world while they complete their education, creating a plan that helps them as they enter the university to be successful.
This project appealed to the Stocks family, the
lead benefactors. Jim Stock worked in Admissions just after graduating from ORU and both he and his wife have parents who are veterans of the United States. The Green family are also benefactors with an unprecedented three-to-one match.
The Welcome Center sends a message to the world that ORU has its arms wide open if you want to experience an empowered education, said President Wilson.