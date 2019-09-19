A look back on U.S. summer mass shootings

At Clark Atlanta University, students witnessed gunshots that were fired into a crowd of 200 outside the school’s library on their first day back to school. ABC News reported that four students were injured.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, a gunman armed with an AR-type assault rifle charged fire in Odessa and Midland in Western Texas, killing seven and injuring 22, according to NBC News.

On Aug. 3rd, Patrick Crusius, aged-21 from Allen, Texas, carried an assault-style rifle—similar to an AK-47—and opened fire at Walmart in El Paso, killing 20 people and wounding 26.

In less than 14 hours, a second mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4. Twenty-four-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook, Ohio, complete with an ensemble of mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection, brought in a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle and opened fire at a popular nightlife district. Nine people were killed and 27 injured.

At a press conference in Dayton, Ohio, Chief Richard Biehl of Dayton Ohio Police Department said the “officers advanced at the suspect within 20 seconds of his firing the first shots and the threat was neutralized within 30 seconds of suspect firing first shots.”

Policemen shot and killed Betts on sight.

“There was nothing in this individual’s record or history that would’ve precluded him from purchasing this firearm,” said Biehl.

According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, there have been 283 U.S. mass shooting this year, as of Sept. 1.

“This puts 2019 on pace to be the first year since 2016 with an average of more than one mass shooting a day,” writes CBS News.

In Oklahoma, no permit is necessary to purchase a firearm from private individuals nor are there waiting periods or firearm registrations needed.

According to USCCA, US Concealed Carry Association, Oklahoma is a shall-issue constitutional carry state meaning that “if you meet all the requirements to obtain your concealed carry license or permit such as firearms training and background checks, the state will issue you that license.”

A background check is only required in Oklahoma if someone is purchasing a handgun from a federal firearms dealer.

As of Feb. 27 to Nov. 1, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a constitutional carry bill that will allow people at least 21 years old, that can legally own a firearm, to carry openly without a permit.

Article 2, Section 26 Oklahoma State Constitutional Provision states, “The right of a citizen to keep and bear arms in defense of his home, person or property, or in aid of the civil power, when thereunto legally summoned, shall never be prohibited, but nothing herein contained shall prevent the legislature from regulating the carrying of weapons.”

With each mass shooting, controversy is stirred about the root issue, including gun control, mental health and hate crime.

“This ultimately comes back to, over and over again, a family and community issue,” stated Oklahoma Senator James Lankford. “The devolving of families, the isolation of individuals… the more an individual acts out.”