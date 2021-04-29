A rundown of the new stimulus

President Biden signed into law a bill aimed at COVID-19 relief which costs $1.9 trillion. The bill provides grants and funds to some industries and also includes direct payments to some U.S. taxpayers. About 144 million Americans filed tax returns in 2018, according to the IRS. Assuming about the same number of taxpayers, a $1.9 trillion dollar spending bill costs about $13,000 per taxpayer. Much of the expense for this bill will likely be funded by deficit spending rather than direct taxation.

One significant portion of this bill is $350 billion dollars that will go to states, counties and cities that have lost tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some Republicans have claimed that this amounts to a bailout of Democratic states and cities that poorly handled the pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic did not have universal harm on tax revenue for all states. In fact, 22 states had increased revenue during the 2020 year. One of these states that had an increase in revenue is California—a state mostly governed by Democrats. This is not the first COVID-19 relief offered to states. The CARES act also provided $150 billion in federal funding to states.

There are also $1,400 checks for individuals making less than $75,000 annually and married couples with a combined income below $150,000. Enhanced unemployment benefits will not expire, but will decrease from $400 per week to $300 per week. Overall, the direct payments in this bill, along with the other COVID-19 relief bills that passed is a relatively small portion (22 percent) of the overall spending.

The bill is also aimed at helping fund public education and healthcare. K-12 schools will receive $130 billion. For healthcare, $8.75 billion will go to vaccine distribution, $20 billion will go to federal biomedical research, $25 billion will go to contract tracing, testing and reimbursement to hospitals for money they lost during the pandemic. Additionally, rural hospitals will receive $8.5 billion dollars and Native American health services will receive $6 billion.

There are also other miscellaneous expenses in the bill aimed at helping some industries, especially hard hit by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-five billion dollars in grants were approved for small and mid-sized restaurants and chains.

“Our nation’s restaurants, bars and distilleries are in desperate need of relief, and this bill is a great place to start,” the Distilled Spirits Council said in a statement.

The airline industry again saw $15 billion in federal funds for a payroll protection program after already receiving $40 billion in former bills aimed at COVID-19 relief.

The Community Gyms Coalition criticized the bill for not providing relief for gyms, many of which were forced to close during the pandemic.

“Now, the livelihood of 3.2 million Americans who work in the fitness industry is on the line,” the council said. “After enduring a year of closures and restrictions, the survival of America’s small gyms and fitness studios is at serious risk.”

This newest bill also included other provisions such as 600 hours (15 weeks) of emergency paid leave related to COVID-19 for all federal workers, and an increase in the child tax credit. According to a Morning Consult and Politico poll with a 2% margin of error done on March 6-8, 51 percent of Americans strongly support the newest coronavirus relief package.

