Allegations of conservative censorship

In an ever-changing social and political landscape, some citizens’ constitutional right to free speech on online internet forums such as Face- book and Twitter are allegedly being suppressed or hidden from the general public. This is commonly referred to as censorship. Conservative personalities such as Ben Shapiro, Candance Owens and Michael Knowles spoke out after finding themselves censored. In 2020, Facebook released a report explaining how they combated misinformation. “Let’s start with fake accounts. We take a hard line against this activity and block millions of fake accounts each day, most of them at the time of creation,” Facebook stated. “Between October and December of 2020, we disabled more than 1.3 billion of them.

We also investigate and takedown covert foreign and domestic influence operations that rely on fake accounts.” In 2020, Candance Owens made an Instagram video saying that “Face- book fact-checkers” that censored her posts unjustifiably acted on left-lean- ing political views in doing so. She filed a lawsuit against them because of the censorship. “[Regarding] USA Today[’s fact-checkers], every time I get fact checked, I look up these people to see how they lean. They’re all extremely left-leaning,” Owens added. Big Tech, or the Four Horsemen— commonly known as

Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple—are the biggest giants of tech- nology in their respective fields. They dominate a majority of the informa- tion and products around the world today, which makes it harder for new competition to get a foot in and provide a new source of entertainment or news. Parler, a competitor launched in 2018, was advertised as a safe haven for free speech and an alternate unbiased social media platform where users could freely express their views without the concern of getting banned. Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores and