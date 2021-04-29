“Among Us”: Rise, fall, re-rise

Known for having one of the most rapid increases in popularity in the history of modern gaming, “Among Us,” is about to get another upgrade.

The objective of “Among Us” is to discover an impostor(s), who looks like an ordinary crewmate, and vote him or her out of the game in a democratic manner. Crewmates are randomly assigned tasks to complete on the map and the impostor, who does not have any tasks, must kill off the crewmates one-by-one. The crewmates win if they successfully vote out the impostor or finish all of their tasks, and the impostor wins by killing the required number of crewmates or if the crewmates guess unsuccessfully and vote off enough of their own. Players can join a public lobby to play with others around the world or host a local game to play with friends.

The developers, whose collective group name is Innersloth, are also known for their games “Dig2China” and “The Henry Stickmin Collection.” Innersloth has announced March 31 as the release date for the new map in “Among Us”: “The Airship.”

In contrast to the current three maps, “The Skeld,” “MiraHQ” and “Polus,” Innersloth will feature selectable spawn points and new locations, such as a kitchen, vault and cockpit, within “The Airship.” The map will also feature new tasks, such as “Stabilize Steering.”

In 2020, the well-known mobile and computer game grew tremendously in popularity after it gained attention on YouTube and Twitch. According to Statista, “Among Us” had 1.8 million downloads in June, 2.4 million in July, 18.4 million in August and 41.9 million in the first half of Sept.

“When a game becomes unexpectedly popular it’s great, but it brings a whole slew of other problems we were extremely new to,” the team stated. “That being said, we’re extremely grateful for all of the success we’ve found.”

In recent months, however, the game has seen a decline in views on Twitch, dropping from about 56,700 in October to about 25,800 in Jan. 2021—an over 50 percent decrease.

“Party games like this tend to have a huge explosion, but this causes such a small life cycle. We’ve also seen this with ‘Fall Guys,’” YouTuber Surfnboy explains. “Now that everybody’s so sweaty and has so much experience on the game, … so many people are so smart and know how to break down each game. This is something that is basically inevitable and you can’t really stop.”

“However, given how much fun Among Us can be, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Among Us stage a comeback. This possibility is backed up by the work being done by the developers behind the scene,” stated Titas Khan, an analyst for sports and esports news website Sportskeeda, referring to the game’s new map.