Apple releases new iPhone 11

Photo courtesy of Apple

On Sept. 20, Apple released its latest models for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple is bringing back the familiar dual camera with separate lenses. One lens is set to capture the usual wide shot and the other is set to capture a new feature, ultra-wide, to show action outside of the frame—capturing four times more action outside of the scene.

The iPhone 11 records videos in 4K at 60 frames per second.

The night mode is a major new feature; it allows users to take photos in dark settings but still allows them to capture bright and illuminated photos without the assistance of flash.

Another new feature on the iPhone is the 12 MP TrueDepth camera that allows users to take a ‘slofie,’ which are slow-motion selfie videos at 120 frames per second.

These new releases mainly affect the camera. The majority of the interface is similar to the previous model.

Jack Nash, a sophomore business administration major, shared his opinion.

“I honestly think it’s too similar to the previous ones. I don’t really like it,” Nash said. “The only thing I do like is the wide angle camera and the night mode.”

The iPhone 11 Pro includes everything the iPhone 11 entails plus an added lens. The Pro introduces the first triple-camera system in Apple history. The third lens introduces the telephoto feature, allowing users to zoom in from a far distance while still maintaining a smooth and crisp photo.

The Pro can be purchased in its regular size or in the max size.

“It’s the same phone that they make every year, just with a different camera,” said Gerardo Rivas, a junior criminal justice major. “I’ll get it for sure. I’ve never liked Android.”

The iPhone 11 comes in six colors: black, white, yellow, green, red and purple. The Pro comes in four colors: midnight green, space gray, silver and gold.

“I love photography. I sold my Canon camera when I bought the iPhone XS Max because of the camera on the iPhone,” said Ashley Jacob, a freshman elementary education major. “I would get it—it has a better quality camera and new features. Who wouldn’t want it?”