Being pro-life in the courtroom

After a threat of expulsion for her pro-life beliefs, Julia Rynkiewicz, a nursing student at the University of Nottingham, won a legal victory against her school and received an official apology and payout.

Concerns about Rynkiewicz’s eligibility to practice were raised when she was seen leading a booth for Nottingham Students For Life at a school fair. NSFL is a pro-life group of students that support life to the conception of natural death.

Days after the fair, Rynkiewicz received a letter from her school officials claiming that there had been a formal complaint filed against her.

Rynkiewicz was soon banned temporarily from finishing her hospital training after her instructors questioned her “fitness to practice,” according to The Telegraph. As her and other medical students expressed their pro-life beliefs, a four-month investigation took place.

Rynkiewicz filed a lawsuit so that no other student would be unfairly punished for their beliefs.

“Putting my life on hold because of an unjust investigation was difficult, both mentally and emotionally,” she said. “The settlement demonstrates that the university’s treatment of me was wrong, and while I’m happy to move on, I hope this means that no other student will have to experience what I have.”

During the investigation, she was not eligible to apply for financial aid, delaying her studies and graduation date.

“What happened to me risks creating a fear among students to discuss their values and beliefs, but universities should be the place where you are invited to do just that,” Rynkiewicz said.

Many medical professionals and aspiring students in the medical world are facing discrimination for their pro-life beliefs. A nurse in Vermont claimed that her doctor tricked her into aborting a baby after stating that it was a miscarriage. A medical student in South Africa was prohibited from studying medicine after being prosecuted for unprofessional conduct and charged because he told a pregnant lady that abortion is killing a baby. Dr. Regina Frost, an Obstetrics and Gynecologist in New York City, wrote an article protesting what her state officials and Planned Parenthood are trying to do—trying to take away her religious freedom with a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that protects medical professionals’ conscience rights.

Rynkiewicz’s story and others show the importance of conscience protection law and our freedom of beliefs.

“While all universities take fitness-to-practice considerations extremely seriously, the university has offered an apology and settlement to Ms. Rynkiewicz and is considering how we might approach such cases differently in future,” the university publicly responded.