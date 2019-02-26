Bernie Sanders announces candidacy

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday his presidential campaign for 2020. Sanders previously ran in 2016, but lost in the primaries to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Sanders, though an Independent, will once again run on Democratic ticket to avoid splitting the vote. Sanders describes himself as a democratic socialist. Sanders supports free public college and free healthcare, hoping to give equal opportunity to all people. He also is pro-LGBT, pro-choice and pro-gun control. Sanders raised over four million dollars with over 150,000 donors in the first 24 hours of his announcement, according to AP news. Eleven other Democrats have announced their bid for the presidency, including California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.