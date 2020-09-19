Chadwick Boseman—Wakanda Forever

On Aug 28, 2020, many mourned the loss of actor, Chadwick Boseman, who died of stage IV colon cancer at the age of 43. Boseman was diagnosed in 2016 with stage III colon cancer. This diagnosis was kept a secret from the public until his death, and in between his treatments, he still managed to complete several projects, including “Avengers,” “Marshall” and “21 Brides” among others.

Boseman was born and raised in South Carolina and graduated from T.L. Hanna High School in 1995. The school will set up a scholarship in his name. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts for directing from Howard University in Washington, DC before moving to New York, where he graduated from New York City’s Digital Film Academy, and he later started his career as a drama instructor. In 2008, he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, starting with “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story” as Floyd Little. He later took up roles such as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thoth in “Gods of Egypt” before landing his best-known role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s T’Challa and Black Panther, in “Captain America: Civil War.” He would continue to play this role in later films in the MCU, such as “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

His death prompted many responses from fellow actors and celebrities. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, acknowledged his death, saying that, “Chadwick’s passing is devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther and our dear friend.” A post made on Chadwick Boseman’s official Twitter account broke the record for the most liked tweet ever, standing at 7.7 million as of Sept 7, 2020. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Jackie Robinson’s team during their time in their former home of Brooklyn, New York, honored Boseman, who had portrayed Robinson in the film, “42.” It was acknowledged that Boseman died on the observance of Jackie Robinson Day, normally April 15, but observed this year on Aug 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chadwick Boseman was viewed as an inspiration, and a true embodiment of what a hero was. Black Panther made him a cult hero to the African nation. As Spike Lee noted when casting Boseman for “Da 5 Blood,” “Who do we cast? We cast Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and we cast T’Challa.” Chadwick Boseman may be gone, but the memories of the impact he left will stay for years to come. Wakanda forever.

Chadwick Boseman

Nov 29, 1976-Aug 28, 2020