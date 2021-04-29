Children at risk on the Border. Unaccompanied minors moving north

“They’ve never seen anything like this,” Kevin McCarthy told The National Review when describing his visit in Texas to the southern border. The situation at the border has escalated day-by-day as more children are being held at the United States border.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says that the U.S. is looking at the largest increase of illegal immigrants in two decades and has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the hundreds of unaccompanied children who are attempting to cross over the border.

As of mid-March 2021, there were over 13,000 children being held at the U.S. border, according to the BBC. About 4,200 were held at Border Patrol without housing and 3,000 were held beyond the 72-hour legal limit. About 9,200 were housed in shelters clambering to find beds that had been taken away due to the pandemic.

With so many children coming into the U.S., the capacity at the border camps has reached well over 700% capacity—and it keeps rising.

Some of the lawyers said that at a government-run tent in Donna, Texas, the children were so close they could touch their neighbor simply by stretching out their arms. They also said that the children have complained of not receiving enough food or soap.

“Obviously we’re going to have more kids,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a briefing. She added that this is because the Biden administration is “letting unaccompanied minors stay, and the last administration immorally kicked them out.”

Mayorkas says one factor causing the surge of immigration may be due to the hurricanes that have repeatedly hit Honduras last year.

The reason why only children are being allowed to stay, while adults and families are being deported, is due to Biden’s policy of not turning away unaccompanied children.

In light of the influx of children entering the U.S. alone, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told the public about new efforts to fight the issue. “Operation Lone Star” was launched at the beginning of March to deal with the increase of smuggling drugs and people at the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott has asked the Biden Administration to allow the Texas Department of Public Safety to have access to the holding facility in Dallas so they can interview minors and identify children who are victims of human trafficking while gathering any information that may help arrest the traffickers.

“President Biden’s reckless open border policies have created a humanitarian crisis that is enriching the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers who often prey on and abuse unaccompanied minors,” he criticized in a release.

While many are pointing to Biden and his open border policies, the White House claims the previous administration is at fault for the border crisis.