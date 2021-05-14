CNN under fire: Project Veritas’ exposure

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100 percent going to say it, and I 100 percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” said CNN Director Charlie Chester in a conversation with a journalist from Project Veritas, a conservative news outlet.

On April 13, Project Veritas released a video where Chester allegedly exposes CNN for using “propaganda” to get former President Trump out of office by misleading their viewers with an anti-Trump narrative. During a fake Tinder date, a journalist from Project Veritas secretly recorded Chester as he bragged about how CNN “got Trump out” of office.

“Our [CNN’s] focus was to get Trump out of office, right, without saying that’s what it was,” said Chester.

Chester explains in the video taken by the Veritas journalist that CNN would often “creat[e] a story” that would make Trump look like he was “neurologically damaged” and “unfit” to be president.

“[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation—that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He’s unfit to—you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. That’s what—I think that’s propaganda,” Chester said.

In the video, the journalist can be heard asking Chester about President Biden’s health. In contrast to how they portrayed Trump, Chester said CNN “would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he’s] healthy, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric.”

Chester continued that CNN plans to shift its coverage away from COVID-19 in the near future. Instead, climate change will be the new big story.

“I think there’s a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they’re [CNN] going to latch onto it. They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is—will be open to it—we’re going to start focusing mainly on climate,” Chester said.

When asked how CNN plans to achieve this, Chester explained they will use videos of ice melting and the effects of warm weather.

Climate change will be their next “pandemic-like story that we’ll beat to death, but that one’s got longevity. You know what I mean? Like there’s a definitive ending to the pandemic. It’ll taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they’ll [CNN] probably be able to milk that quite a bit.” Chester concluded by saying, “Fear sells.”

A day after the video was released, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s Twitter account was suspended with no explanation from Twitter other than violation of “Twitter rules.”

In response to those criticizing Project Veritas for secretly recording, O’Keefe defended the company’s actions in an interview with Mediaite.

“As a technical director, Charlie Chester is fully involved in the day-to-day operations of CNN’s Newsroom,” O’Keefe said. “He is witness to decisions being made, and who they are coming from.”