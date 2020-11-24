Debates Recap

The rate of views was high, the tension—higher. Millions of Americans watching the two presidential nominees battling to be the United States leader.

On Sept 29, 73.1 million Americans watched as Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump debate live in Cleveland, Ohio, moderated by Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace.

During the fiery debate, Chris Wallace seemed to struggle to keep control most of the night and received widespread criticism after he reportedly “lost control within the first five minutes.”

Most of the chaos is attributed to Donald Trump, with his performance even being labeled as “unhinged and immature.”

The topics ranged from the Supreme Court nomination, to healthcare, to police and race in America.

“I think that she will be outstanding,” Trump said about Amy Comey Barret. “She’s going to be as good as anybody that has served on that court.”

Biden stated that he is not opposed to ACB. However, he stated he believes the people should have some say in who becomes the nominee by voting in elections.

In turn, Trump quoted Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said, “Senators refusing to vote on President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court should recognize that a president is elected for four years, not three.”

COVID-19 was an unavoidable topic as the two candidates spared over Trump’s efficiency handling the pandemic. Biden criticized the lack of a plan on Trump’s part and stated that his lack of encouraging masks has been detrimental to the country.

“You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis,” Biden said.

Trump hit back, saying more people would have died under Biden as he was not initially supportive of Trump’s plan to shut down travel from China. Trump also called for the shutdown restrictions to be loosened.