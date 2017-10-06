Debt ceiling increase comes with Harvey aid

In a move that some in Washington are calling a part of President Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” process, Trump split with the Republican majority and struck a deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to raise the federal borrowing limit for three more months. Congress will again have to reach an agreement around Christmas to prevent a government shutdown.

Rep. Paul Ryan, Sen. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the GOP were overridden by Trump in the decision to raise the debt ceiling, which will result in another vote on the issue before the 2018 midterm elections.

“We agreed to a three-month extension on [the] debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred, very important,” said Trump to the New York Post. “We had a very good meeting. We essentially came to a deal and I think the deal will be very good.”

With Trump leaving the door open to amnesty for DACA recipients and coming to an agreement over the debt ceiling, tension between Democrats and Trump remains low.

“It was a really good moment of some bipartisanship,” Schumer said to the Post. “The bottom line is the president listened to the arguments. We think we made a very reasonable and strong argument. And to his credit, he went with the better argument.”

The recent $7.9 billion Hurricane Harvey aid bill sits on top of the bill to raise the debt ceiling. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said to the New York Times, “Look, the president can speak for himself, but his feeling was that we needed to come together to not create a picture of divisiveness at a time of genuine national crisis, and that was the rationale.”

However, two conservative groups, FreedomWorks and For America, have expressed complete frustration with Trump’s negotiations.

“I call on President Trump to say something publicly about how this is a swamp deal and won’t be tolerated,” said the President of FreedomWorks, Adam Brandon.

David Bozell, President of For America and outspoken Trump-supporter, said that “These are the moments that can derail President Trump’s presidency.”

The Times supposes that Democrats are optimistic because of deals like the debt ceiling, assuming this will aid them in achieving political goals such as amnesty for DACA recipients and a potential reversal of Trump’s transgender military ban.