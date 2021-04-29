Detained: The Chinese Christians held

China’s Communist Party officials are reportedly detaining Christians in secret “transformation” facilities and torturing them until they renounce their faith. The faithful are forced to rid their crosses and other Christian symbols in their homes and replace them with portraits of Mao Zedong, former Communist Party chairman and revolutionary or of current President Xi Jinping. The sale of Bibles has also become illegal. Government officials are forcefully detaining the members of the underground, unsanctioned churches. While also detaining those in the state- sanctioned Protestant and Catholic organizations (the Three-Self Patriotic Association and Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association), they continue to demolish churches and detain those

who follow the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which they have targeted since 1999. One member of a house church in Sichuan, who goes by the pseudonym Li Yuese, explained his experience as he remembered being thrown. He had no track of time or ventilation, but was told eight or nine months had passed, and members of the United Front, a national group of people influenced or controlled by the Party, tortured him. “They use really underhand[ed] methods,” Li explained. “They threaten, insult and intimidate you… The police turn a blind eye to this. You have to accept the statement they prepare for you. If you refuse, you will be seen as having a bad attitude and they will keep you in detention and keep on beating you.”

“One time in there, I was groggy and was trying to open my eyes but I couldn’t. Four or five of them grabbed me by the arms and legs and pinned me to the ground. They injected me with some drug, and brought me back to consciousness,” he stated. Li reported the locked down Christians commonly committed self- harm and exhibited suicidal ideation due to the grueling conditions they could not escape. Today, the government continues to close down and closely monitor open churches. According to Boyd- MacMillian, Director of Strategic Research at Christian charity Open Doors, the reason the Chinese church is targeted could be a great concern about the growing population of the faithful, posing a threat to the Party’s power. “And if it grows at the rate that it