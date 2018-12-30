Dispute over border wall causes government shutdown

The government shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018 due to Congress and administration not reaching a consensus on the budget for U.S. President Donald Trump’s wall. Trump reportedly wants $5.7 billion, according to Associated Press. Democratic leaders have offered $1.3 billion, citing the need for more modern options for border security, such as drones. President Trump tweeted out twice about the impasse claiming Democrats are the problem.

“At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about,” tweeted Trump. “Crazy!”

Over 800,000 government employees will be affected during the shutdown, with a little over half continuing to work without pay, though most will be given retroactive pay. The others will be on furlough until the shutdown is over, but may also receive compensation.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney predicts that the shutdown may continue into the new Congress. The government closes for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which means the full effects of the shutdown will not go into place until Wednesday.

Democrats and some Republicans have stated they will not budge on their refusal of the president’s wall. Trump likewise will not budge, wanting to fulfill his campaign promise and believing there is need for a wall to improve border security. Neither side seems likely to back down. The new Congress will have this issue to resolve once they convene.