Feel old yet? Mario’s 35th anniversary

On Sept 13, 1985, Nintendo introduced to the world to “Super Mario Bros.” for the Nintendo Entertainment System. This is the world where its gamers could play the red plumber, Mario, and save Princess Peach of the Mushroom Kingdom from the Koopa King, Bowser. This first game spawned a massive franchise under the Nintendo banner and saw our little friend take on countless adventures. Mario has gone on journeys from within the Mushroom Kingdom and the paintings on the castle walls, to a tropical island and even around the world and outer space.

Now, Nintendo is celebrating 35 years of Mario Bros. They have big plans for their biggest franchise—revisiting old games, creating new ones in the process and even crossing over to other Nintendo intellectual properties.

Nintendo revealed its plan to port one of its more recent entries, “Super Mario 3D World” on Nintendo Wii U, to the Nintendo Switch via its Nintendo Direct on Sept 3. This game follows Mario, as well as Luigi, Peach and Toad, as they go to the Sprixie Kingdom to save its inhabitants from Bowser. The Switch version adds new content in the form of a new story line, online co-op multiplayer support and Amiibo support, as well as Amiibo figures of Cat Mario and Cat Peach available for purchase. Nintendo set the game to launch on Feb 21, 2021.

Nintendo also revealed a new “Mario Kart” game which is set to release on Oct 16, 2020, on Nintendo Switch. This game will utilize augmented reality technology and remote controlled carts with cameras to bring Mario Kart to the real world. The real world kart will respond to the virtual objects that it comes into contact with and can utilize the real-world environment to bring its races to life. The game will release with Mario and Luigi remote controlled carts that will be necessary in order to play the game.

The Game and Watch handheld system is also coming back, albeit for a limited time. A Game and Watch console, preloaded with 1) “Super Mario Bros,” 2) “Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels,” 3) a game of Ball with a Mario skin and a clock, and 4) a Mario-themed coat of paint, is set to release on Nov 13, 2020 and go on sale until March 31, 2021.

Also for a limited time, Nintendo is releasing a new game for Switch Online Members. Titled “Super Mario Bros. 35,” and modelled after the “Tetris 99” system, the game pits 35 players against each other to be the last Mario standing. Enemies that you take out will be transported to other players’ screens and, similarly, enemies taken out by other players may end up on your screen. Using the four strategies given to you, choose where your enemies will spawn. This game is available for a limited time as a digital-only release and will end March 31, 2020.

Events inspired by Super Mario Bros. are also making its way to other games, and even the real world. The Nintendo Store in New York will be carrying limited-time merchandise for the anniversary, and Mario Maker 2 is dedicating a “Ninji Speed Run” course to the 35th anniversary. Also, “Splatoon 2” is hosting a Super Mario-inspired Splatfest for January 2021, pitting those who support the Super Star power-up and those who support the Mushroom power-up. T-shirts and keychains will be available for real life purchase for the upcoming Splatfest, as well as keychains for My Nintendo Rewards Club members. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” will be getting new furniture inspired by Super Mario Bros in March 2020, and as well as “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will be hosting an online tournament using elements from the “Super Mario” series, such as characters, stages and items.

Nintendo will also be collaborating with various companies to make “Super Mario” products for the 35th anniversary. These include “Mario 64”-inspired Puma basketball shoes, Mario versions of Hasbro games, “Jenga” and “Monopoly,” Mario versions of clothing from the company, “Black Milk Clothing” and “Lego Mario” sets.

Finally, as of Sept 18, 2020, Nintendo compiled three of its 3D games: “Super Mario 64” from the Nintendo 64, “Super Mario Sunshine” from the Nintendo GameCube and “Super Mario Galaxy” from the Nintendo Wii. It remastered them for the Nintendo Switch under the title, “Super Mario 3D All-Stars.” These games feature new textures, updated control schemes for compatibility with the Nintendo Switch and HD graphics. However, the Super Mario 64 does not get the widescreen treatment that the other two games have. Like the Game and Watch console, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a limited time release and will be only sold until March 31, 2021, both physically and digitally.

Nintendo’s plans for Mario’s 35th anniversary do not end here, as there are more franchises under their banner with significant anniversaries next year coming next year, namely “The Legend of Zelda” and “Pokemon.” Until then, let’s-a-go enjoy what Super Mario’s 35th anniversary is bringing to the table.