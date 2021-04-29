Filming the police and defamation

Photos and videos of police brutality posted online have driven public action to hold police accountable. The best-known recent case is of George Floyd. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen in a video posted on social media kneeling on Floyd’s neck, and is now on trial for 2nd-degree murder.
Oklahoma Senate Bill 6 would outlaw posting photos or videos online of police officers with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass, or stalk. It passed the Oklahoma Senate by a large majority. Author of the bill, Senator Paul Rosario, said the bill was meant to stop the doxing of police officers.
“Many officers even had to move their families out of their homes because people were at their homes, so it made it very difficult for them,” Rosino said about the doxing of law enforcement. “I
think they [police officers] understand that people get upset with them on certain things, but when you intentionally try to harm them that’s not what they signed up for.”
The bill makes it illegal to be involved in the publishing of personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer
with the intent to harm them and cause any sort of harm to them that is either emotional or financial.
An individual’s first violation of the bill would be a misdemeanor,
and their second violation a felony. Opponents take issue with certain items listed under personally identifiable information. Everyone has a reasonable expectation of privacy, and calls to keep the social security number, driver’s license number, telephone number and address of officers private are not disputed. However, the bill also lists names, photographs and videos, as personally identifiable information.
Cindy Alexander of Indivisible Stillwater Oklahoma, an education and advocacy group, told the Black Wall Street times that her group likely would have supported the bill if it did not include photographs in the list of personally identifiable information.
Opponents fear that this bill, if passed, would lessen police accountability because it would be easier to prosecute people posting videos online of wrong actions by police that otherwise would not be known to the public.
“For George Floyd, the only reason we know what happened is because it was videotaped,” State Senator Kevin Matthews said according to KFOR News.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma also spoke outagainstthebill,sayingthatitis more about interfering with police accountability than it is about privacy.
However, some respond that the bill only serves to protect police officers against online hate.
“We are talking about people’s livelihoods and people’s families—it’s off limits,” Mark Nelson, the President of Oklahoma’s Fraternal Order of Police, told KFOR News. “People need to be held accountable who think this behavior is appropriate.”
One possible way to help hold police officers accountable is the use of body cameras. The city of Tulsa implemented the use of body cameras in 2018. “We have found the body-worn camera system to be very beneficial thus far as the cameras have not only provided transparency, but provided valuable video evidence in investigations,” Police Chief Chuck Jordan commented when body cameras were implemented. With body cameras, however, police are expected to hold themselves accountable. According to the Associated Press, the release of the footage from the arrest of Derrick Elliot Scott, a man who died in police custody, in May 2019 took more than a year. Even though the footage raises new evidence, the Oklahoma City police involved were cleared of charges months earlier.
If passed, SB 6 could face legal challenges. One case which said it’s a constitutional right to film police officers working in public was Gilk v. Cuniffe. Simon Gilk was arrested for using his cell phone to film the arrest of a young man in a public park. The first circuit appellate court ruled that Gilk was exercising his first amendment right when filming police in a public place.
Currently, people can sue others who post false information about them which causes harm, called defamation. People also have legal recourse against those who speak violently against them. SB 6 would become an addition to current law, giving the police legal recourse against those who intend to do them harm online.