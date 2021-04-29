Filming the police and defamation

Photos and videos of police brutality posted online have driven public action to hold police accountable. The best-known recent case is of George Floyd. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen in a video posted on social media kneeling on Floyd’s neck, and is now on trial for 2nd-degree murder.

Oklahoma Senate Bill 6 would outlaw posting photos or videos online of police officers with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass, or stalk. It passed the Oklahoma Senate by a large majority. Author of the bill, Senator Paul Rosario, said the bill was meant to stop the doxing of police officers.

“Many officers even had to move their families out of their homes because people were at their homes, so it made it very difficult for them,” Rosino said about the doxing of law enforcement. “I

think they [police officers] understand that people get upset with them on certain things, but when you intentionally try to harm them that’s not what they signed up for.”

The bill makes it illegal to be involved in the publishing of personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer

with the intent to harm them and cause any sort of harm to them that is either emotional or financial.

An individual’s first violation of the bill would be a misdemeanor,