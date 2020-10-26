Firenadoes and prescribed burning

El Dorado County California’s orange-stained sky bled with smoke as the state battled another fire of deadly proportions. Shortly after the start of the fire in early September, two fire whirls appeared, one reaching F-2 severity, meaning the wind speeds reached 113 to 157 miles per hour.

“Fires can lead to fire whirls—kind of like a dust devil, due to differential heating,” meteorologist Taylor Ward told CNN. “But to get a tornado with winds of over 100 miles per hour is quite unusual.”

Responsibility for the wildfire is shared between a gender reveal party—the expectant parents used a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device to reveal their baby’s gender—and historical drought weakening the trees over time.

“Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reminded the public in a news release. The expected cost of the fire suppression is millions, and arson causing damage to forest land is a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

“Too little precipitation during California’s five-year drought, which ended in 2017, has left trees weak and vulnerable,” says Adam Hernandez, an elite firefighter.

One option to prevent wildfire intensity is prescribed burning. Also called controlled burning, it is a method of starting smaller, controlled wildfires that keeps withstanding trees further distanced from each other. With the trees and other vegetation spread apart, a spark of fire that happens to grow will not spread as far as it would have otherwise.

However, the leaving of dead biomass on the ground lessens the distance between each tree, vegetation and dead wildlife. The abundance of this flammable biomass remaining on the soil spreads wildfires further because more catches fire.

California currently implements prescribed burning, but it is not increasing efforts due to liability, resources, financial and regulatory barriers. In the Sierra National Forest, a place where natural wildfires occur as often as every seven years, Hernandez balances public safety and ecosystem benefits in order to control a burn.

“Indigenous people globally, and particularly North America, actually did a lot of prescribed burning, or controlled burning, long before Europeans settled this country,” says Crystal Kolden, professor of fire science at the University of Idaho, in an interview with PBS. “So, there’s a long history of using fire intentionally in these landscapes. [I]n parts of the US, we’ve been using it in a management context for several decades.”

About 20 percent of the state of California could benefit from prescribed burning to reduce the wildfire hazard, according to Stanford researchers.

“What’s important to recognize is that prescribed fire just reduces the fuel available to make that fire hotter burn more out of control and produce the types of negative impacts that we don’t want to see,” stated Kolden. “So, prescribed fire really reduces the chances of a catastrophe.”