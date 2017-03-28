GOP rallies to repeal Obamacare

President Donald Trump has signed around 27 executive orders since his presidency began. However, when it comes to the proposed GOP health bill, the president plans to push it fully through the U.S. House.

Tension was red hot on the topic of repealing the Affordable Care Act of 2010, in spite of the brutal snowstorm last week on the streets of the nation’s capital. Crowds gathered in support of the Freedomworks rally, an effort put on by Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Thom Tillis on Wednesday, March 15, minutes before the official vote to repeal Obamacare.

“We must honor our promise to repeal Obamacare, we are out of excuses. This is not a time of talking but it is the time for action,” said Cruz, as surrounding protestors cheered in support. “We have mandate for change, we have majority in both houses of congress and every agency, so how about we act like it?”

Following his speech, Cruz was escorted by security immediately to place his vote on the bill.

“I honestly think many of you will lose your seats by 2020 if you don’t get this done!” said President Trump to the house according to the Los Angeles Times.

The result of the proposed bill is expected to receive a vote on Thursday, March 23, 2017.