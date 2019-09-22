Gov. Stitt, donor Niko Njotorahardjo join ORU in dedicating new dorm hall

On Friday, Sept. 20 Niko Hall was dedicated at Christ’s Chapel, led by President Wilson and five international students. The dedication ceremony included students, faculty, alumni and guests of honor Pastor Niko Njotorahardjo and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“ORU is in a season of incredible expansion,” said President Wilson during the morning Chapel service. “We completed our 50th Anniversary Comprehensive Campaign this month, raising just over $50 million. The campaign enabled us to build Niko Hall, an award-winning Global Learning Center, and the ONEOK Sports Complex.”

Photos by Gabriel Jaggernauth/Oracle