In memory of Terry Law

Dr. Terry Law was an example of what it means to follow the leading of God’s voice to go where “God’s light is dim, where his voice is heard small, and his healing power not is known, even to the uttermost bounds of the earth.”

Law graduated from Oral Roberts University in 1969 and co-founded Living Sound International, which, according to their website, is an “international music ministry, ministering the message of Jesus Christ in the closed and hostile nations of the world through music.” The music group opened doors for young people to minister in restricted nations such as Russia, China and North Korea. This led to Law’s 50-year journey of his ministry World Compassion, an organization based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

World Compassion, “‘transforms the physical and spiritual lives of people living in nations hostile to the gospel.” Today, the non-governmental organization provides refugee relief, ministry training, church planting and takes bibles across borders to Iran, Iraq, China, Cuba and Myanmar. John Omiesh, an ORU graduate from Jordan, whose father works for World Compassion in the Middle East, emphasized that “Terry brought God’s Kingdom into the world wherever he went.” According to Kim Kham, a former World Compassion intern, Law was “a Humanitarian trailblazer of the Christian world.”

“His legacy will live on among nations for a long time to come,” said ORU International Relations Professor, Dr. Ruby Libertus. “We need more Terry Laws,” she concluded.

April 8, 1943-Aug 31, 2020