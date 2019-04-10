New additions coming to the College of Business

On March 8, Jim and Crystal Stovall made an appearance in Chapel to present the university with a check for one million dollars. Jim Stovall is the author of “The Ultimate Gift,” “The Ultimate Life” and “The Lamp,” all of which have been made into major motion pictures.

He is also the founder and president of the Narrative Television Network, which is a network that makes television and media available to the visually impaired.

The Tulsa Community Foundation recognized the importance entrepreneurship has on the community and has matched the donation with a grant for $500,000 to further the progress on the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.

The Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship will be the new home for many entrepreneurs, new and old, and include a cornucopia of resources such as a program for new businesses to work and grow, temporarily called start-up incubators.

They will provide services to allow young entrepreneurs every advantage—anywhere from training managers to keeping track of logistics.

But most importantly, this new facility will offer the opportunity to foster a community of like-minded students, professionals and entrepreneurs, united by their sense of hustle.

It will become a community that provides a network of valuable individuals who can help one another positively impact our local areas, business industries and ultimately, the world.

“We envision the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship will provide the essential knowledge, skills and ethics needed to equip ORU students to engage the world’s biggest challenges with God’s best solutions,” said Stovall.

In addition, there are several new majors and specializations that will be introduced, such as entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial management, alongside new classes in the banking sectors and portfolio management.

With this generous donation, ORU’s College of Business hopes to make impactful moves into the days of tomorrow.