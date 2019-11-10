No candy, just cans: trick-or-treat for Missions & Outreach

For several years the ORU Missions & Outreach has organized and provided ways for students to volunteer in serving the community on Halloween, by going into neighborhoods in the Tulsa area and asking for can and dry goods; instead of asking for candy. When food is donated all of the benefactions go to John 3:16 Mission to help people that are in need.

“A lot of times it is easy to see missions and service opportunities as something that you have to fundraise for and go far away for, but really there are many opportunities to go in town. There are so many needs that can be met if you have the heart to serve,” said Lauren Blair, a chaplain who participated in Fall Outreach for her second year.

Many students signed up for Spring missions participated with their missions team.

In total, this year’s Fall Outreach had 460 students who visited 1,962 homes and collected 6,850 cans, while also collecting 2,019 school supplies for local schools.

In the same evening, Student Association hosted an afterparty in the Hammer Center, which was originally the Hoedown Throwdown postponed from before fall break due to rainy weather.

The afterparty included a performance from the band Voth and with food, line dancing and pumpkin painting.