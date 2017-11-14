November law changes in Oklahoma

Last week, 228 new laws went into effect for the state of Oklahoma. Here are the highlights:

Attention all Oklahoma drivers , left lanes are now off-limits on divided highways, unless passing another vehicle.

, left lanes are now off-limits on divided highways, unless passing another vehicle. Senate Bill 34 eliminates “I didn’t know they were a minor” as a valid legal excuse for human trafficking someone under the age of 18.

Oklahoma tells minors to stick to spray-ons with a new bill that aims to keep everyone under 18 out of tanning beds.

Any public or private college may now seek financial compensation in court against coaches, sports agents or other members of a third party who violated rules of a governing authority and caused a financial loss.

Previously, a victim of child abuse had to report the assault within two years of the act taking place in order to obtain recovery of damages. House Bill 1470 extended the timeframe to the victim’s 45th birthday.

Military personnel, members of the Reserves or National Guard and veterans of such organizations can now receive a handgun permit at the age of 18 instead of the previous age of 21.

House Bill 1466 extends safety precautions to domestic violence victims through the new opportunity for victims to have their cell phone accounts transferred to their new address without informing the account holder.

To view all the laws changed and their specifics visit oklegislature.gov.