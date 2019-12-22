November: the month of celebrating Native American heritage

November was Native American Heritage Month, celebrating their heritage and culture. Recognizing Native American contributions to the U.S. originally was celebrated for a single day—from the idea of a Seneca Indian—until George H.W. Bush designated the month of celebration in 1990.

Historically, Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Native Americans faced many hardships through the Trail of Tears—a forced relocation to the west of the Mississippi River. An approximated 100,000 indigenous people were forced from their homes during that period, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

The Oklahoma Historical Society lists 39 Native American Tribes with their headquarters within the state, with 38 having official websites. The traditions of Native American tribes are celebrated across the country every November.

Today, many tribes across the nation face “lack of healthy food and beneficial health care,” and other “environmental, employment and economic hardships,” according to the University Daily Kansan.

Senator Mike Rounds [R-SD] sponsored the S. 2071 Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes Act, nicknamed “RESPECT.” It passed the Senate on Nov. 18, 2019.

GovTrack.us reported that RESPECT would repeal all or parts of 11 such federal laws, including laws enacted in 1862, 1847 and 1875. As a result of RESPECT, the President will no longer have the power to declare null and void a treaty with a Native American tribe, nor the power to prevent payments to an intoxicated Native American.

Markita McCarty, a freshman social work major, is a Princess of the Chickasaw Nation. Her father is full Chickasaw-Choctaw while her mom grew up Amish. With such different backgrounds, McCarty’s traditions became a mix of theirs.

She is also an ambassador of her tribe and will tour the homelands of the Chickasaw Nation, New Mexico, District of Columbia and surrounding area offices for Christmas events.

At these events, princesses make an appearance and hand out gifts. She said she hopes to gain more knowledge about her traditions and pass it down to her future children.

“Within my Nation, they have a lot of events that you’re able to attend,” McCarty said. “We have the Elders Thanksgiving Luncheon, and that’s always fun!”

One of her favorite cultural pastimes is playing stickball—a traditional game where they divide players among two teams to touch or throw a ball to a totem pole with hand-carved sticks.

When younger, McCarty remembers how she and her youth choir were asked to sing multiple times at Kansas City Chiefs football games. She remembers wearing her ribbon vest singing the Star-Spangled Banner and watching the games, proud of her heritage.

She also likes singing the traditional Choctaw hymns. Her favorite is Choctaw Hymn 11. The lines of the first stanza translate in English as: “All you people / Oh come / All you people / There is a heaven / You all come.”

McCarty, enjoying the traditions of her culture, believes that Native American heritage should be celebrated all the time.

Illustration by Jonathan Westcott