Once every four: A DNC and RNC recap

From online Zoom classes to online national conventions, this year has been full of surprises with new ways of doing things. New methods have been especially prevalent in the political field as the political parties strive to finish the race before them: The race to becoming the next President of the United States of America.

Recently, the Democratic National Convention took place on Aug 17-20 and the Republican National Convention took place on Aug 24-27.

The Democratic National Convention

The DNC focused on showing the country who Joe Biden is as a candidate. Most speakers were shown as pre-recorded videos, and both Biden and Harris wore masks when they accepted their respected nominations.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can—and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” said former First Lady Michelle Obama on the first night. While wearing a gold “V-O-T-E” necklace, she went on to say America has been “living with the consequences” of the last election because “too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter.”

The night consisted of people who could speak to his character. John Kasich, a Republican and former governor of Ohio and GOP presidential candidate spoke, urging audiences to vote for Biden and insisted he wouldn’t turn a “sharp left.” Cindy McCain, Republican, spoke about the friendship her late, war-hero husband had with Biden despite their different political stances.

“It was a style of legislating and leadership that you don’t find much anymore,” said McCain, attesting to Biden’s willingness to be bipartisan in Congress.

Hillary Clinton addressed America on the third night of the DNC. In 2016, she was the Democratic nominee and won the popular vote but lost to Trump in the electoral college.

““For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he [Trump] was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worse, ‘I should have voted,’” Clinton said. “Well, this can’t be another ‘woulda coulda shoulda’ election—Don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me.”

Also, on the third night, Kamala Harris officially accepted the Vice Presidential nomination.

There were some TV, film and music stars at the DNC as well. Eva Longoria from “Desperate Housewives” served as emcee for the DNCs opening night. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Daniel Dae Kim from “Hawaii Five-O” spoke as well.

Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old Grammy winner, spoke and debuted her new song, “My Future.”

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” she said about the upcoming election before her performance. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”

The final night led up to Joe Biden accepting his official nomination.

“Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” he swore to the people.

The Republican National Convention

The RNC was held on Aug 24 through the 27. They kicked off the RNC with Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who gave the opening address. Kirk vied for the youth vote during his speech. The youth vote is important to the Republicans and to Trump. A recent CBS poll shows 62 percent of 18-29-year-olds saying they support Biden, and just 27 percent say they support Trump.

There were many notable speakers such as Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary. She spoke about her diagnosis with BRCAII genetic mutation, which would increase her chances of breast cancer by 84 percent, prompting her to get a double mastectomy in 2018.

“Though I didn’t personally know the president at the time, I know him well now and I can tell you that this president loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions and supports working moms,” she said.

The convention also consisted of President Donald Trump hosting small group sessions where he spoke to nurses, people affected by COVID and even a group of people who had been held in prisons in other countries that his administration was able to get out and back to America.

Nick Sandmann, a Catholic school student who appeared in a controversial video also appeared to make a statement. A short video clip posted over social media showed him smirking in front of a native American man with a drum while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. CNN and other news outlets reported on the incident, claiming Sandmann was harassing the man. Longer video of the incident shows the native American man walking up to the Catholic school students, who were touring DC, and standing in their faces. Sandman won an unknown sum of money in defamation lawsuits against CNN, Washington Post and NBC Universal. He stated, “‘canceled’ is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left.”

Also speaking were Donald Trump’s children, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr, as well as his wife Melenia Trump. On Tuesday, she hit on the unrest over racism, her own immigration story and police brutality.

“It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” she said. “Stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice.”

There were many notable speakers who spoke at the RNC. Some of which who were Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Abby Johnson, a pro-life activist, who defended Trump and his stance and record on abortion, and many others.

On the third night, Vice President Mike Pence accepted his official nomination for Vice President of the United States. On Thursday night, the final night of the RNC, President Trump received his nomination with a speech over 70 minutes, compared to Biden’s speech, which was under 25 minutes.

What’s Next

In September, America will get the first look at the candidate’s side-by-side as the first debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 29. The second will be held Oct 15 and the final debate, Oct 22. The one and only debate between Incumbent VP Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris is set for Wednesday, Oct 7.