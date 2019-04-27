ORU ad team competes at national competition

Every year, ORU Public Relations and Advertising students compete in the National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC). This is ORU’s sixth year to compete in the AAF competition and the team took home the Judges’ award for Outstanding Presenter.

Held on April 5 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the competition was sponsored by the American Advertising Federation (AAF).

The district competition included 14 colleges and universities from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The presenters, Madison Dillingham, Lauryn Scott, Holli Anne Spears and Seth Roche were recognized at the NSAC Awards Dinner at Shreveport’s Convention Center.

Wienerschnitzel is the world’s largest hot dog chain and was chosen by AAF as the 2018-2019 client sponsor. Wienerschnitzel asked students to create a campaign that changed perceptions about hot dogs to produce national demand for the category.

Wienerschnitzel’s Chief Marketing Officer Doug Koegeboehn made the Judges’ award.

“We were excited to see the team’s hard work recognized through the Judges’ award,” said Cristi Eschler-Freudenrich, ORU assistant professor of communication media and NSAC faculty team advisor. “Our team invested in primary and secondary research, creative messaging and promotional activities about the client to position the hot dog as ‘The Official Food for Fun.’”

Stephenie Wimberly, senior public relations and advertising major, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship based on her academic performance and professional portfolio.

“[I am] so proud of our team who participated in the AAF District 10 competition,” stated Freudenrich. “Thank you to our leadership team, Marlena Gailis and Madison Dillingham, whose commitment made the team’s success possible.”