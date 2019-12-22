ORU announces winners to 2nd annual INSPIRE student film contest

Last week, the winners were announced for the 2nd annual Communications & Media department INSPIRE contest. On Dec. 6, at the INSPIRE Film Festival, the top 5 videos were featured and the winning students were awarded cash prizes and their pick from the video equipment treasure chest.

ORU’s Cinema, Television and Digital Media program collaborated with Christian Vision and the Christian video sharing yesHeis app to bring students an international platform to broadcast their work, with the intent to share inspiring stories that proclaim God’s message to the world and see people’s lives transformed.

First place was awarded to freshman Bilguun (David) Batbold. He scored $1000 in prize money and first selection from the treasure chest. Watch the winning videos below.

1st Place – David Batbold, “A Letter To My Brother“

2nd Place – Ashton Stafford, “Hurt“

3rd Place – Sterling Zoe Rubottom, “All For Nothing“

Honorable Mention: Matthew Daniels, “Say No To It and Yes To Him”

Honorable Mention: Zac Klink, “I Made You”

Featured photo provided by the ORU CTD program.