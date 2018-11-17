ORU Ring the Bells

Photos by Seth Roche

On a snowy Monday morning, ORU students and faculty gave back to the community by volunteering to ring Salvation Army bells, encouraging shoppers and passersby to put donations in the bright, red kettles.

On Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., volunteers participated in the “Day of Ringing” in front of thirty-two store or shopping locations Tulsa wide. Volunteers were encouraged to sign-up with one or two friends to work in two-hour shifts at one of the various locations.

As an extra incentive for students and staff to sign up, ORU offered free ORU scarves, while supplies lasted, for those who chose to brave the cold for charity. This is the second year ORU has partnered with Salvation Army for the “Day of Ringing” program.

The Salvation Army, founded in 1865 by William Booth, uses their signature red kettles and a volunteer ringing a bell to raise money for the poor, hungry, destitute and homeless. According to the Salvation Army website, the donations assist more than four-and-a-half million people during the holiday season every year.

Among the students and staff were ORU President Dr. William M. Wilson and Vice President of Student Life Dr. Clarence Boyd, all of whom rang bells with smiles despite the sudden drop in temperature over the weekend. To partner with the Salvation Army, visit their website salvationarmyusa.org or check the entrance of a store near you for someone with a bright, red kettle and a jingling bell.