Partiestival kicks off the school year

On Aug. 17, hundreds of ORU students celebrated with food, games and music outside the Hammer Center at Student Association’s annual back-to-school Partiestival.

The first 400 who arrived earned their free t-shirts lining up about 45 minutes early under the 104-degree heat.

Isaiah Sparkman, a freshman from El Paso, TX, arrived at 2:30 p.m. after hearing, “it’s fun!” He did not have any interest in clubs, but was “gonna look to see what [was offered].”

The heat was worth the treats, as Student Association also snow cones and Jimmy Johns sandwiches, while Sodexo hot dogs and hamburgers were available outside the Hammer with an eagle card swipe. Students could also enjoy cornhole, bounce inflatables and live music by the 2019 Battle of the Bands winners Los Caballeros and student band Soul Food, performing pop hits like “Talk” by Khalid and The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

A staple of ORU’s Partiestival is the Club Rush where students connect with club representatives to see what is offered. Some booths gave away treats like lemonade and candy, while others offered games and face painting.

Photos by Gabriel Jaggernauth

There were about 35 clubs represented, including several new ones like the first college chapter of International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. The IFCJ is a humanitarian group in Israel, who for the last 20 years has raised $1.5 billion to take care of the destitute and help Jews return to Israel.

“If anyone has a heart for Israel, for social justice, to help orphans and widows, we would love to have you join us,” said Victoria Coronado, the club’s vice president.

Pre-PTOT joins together to encourage and prepare Pre-Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy majors for graduate school. They walk alongside members through the various types of application processes while incorporating community service to make their resumes more competitive in applicant pools.

Be sure to scroll through “Groups and Clubs” on the ORU Student Life App—you just might find something you’re passionate about.