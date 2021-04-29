Playing catch-up with ketchup

Taking the baton after toilet paper, computer chips, cereal and Pelotons, ketchup packets have joined the shortage trend. The reason? An increase in the demand for single-serve ketchup packets for takeout orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For maintaining a healthy environment, the CDC recommends that restaurants “avoid using or sharing items that are reusable, such as menus, condiments and any other food containers. Instead, use disposable or digital menus (menus viewed on cell phones), single serving condiments and no-touch trash cans and doors.”
Heinz also reported struggling to meet the demand of traditional bottled ketchup for families at home. An increase in the price of ketchup followed the heightened demand. According to the Wall Street Journal and Plate IQ, a restaurant industry technology platform, ketchup packet prices are up 13 percent since January 2020.
“We made strategic manufacturing investments at the start of the pandemic to keep up with the surge in demand for ketchup packets driven by the accelerated delivery and take-out trends,” Cornell stated. “At the same time, we also fast-tracked future- focused culinary and packaging innovations, as well as further manufacturing expansion plans.”
Heinz President Steve Cornell told Insider that the demand for ketchup has outstripped supplies. After creating the no-touch Heinz Keystone Automatic Dispenser in November, the iconic multi-billion dollar condiment company focused on opening more manufacturing lines starting in April, thus increasing production 25 percent to produce 12 billion ketchup packets each year.
For the time being, Food Network Kitchen, Allrecipes, Skinnytaste, Inspired Taste, and other recipe websites provide ketchup recipes online.