Responses to the new ‘Gender X’

Illustration by Jonathan Westcott

Gender X, also known as the “Third Gender,” is a new legalized gender selection on birth certificates in the country’s largest city, New York City. New York City is now the fourth place to have such options after Oregon, California and Washington state with New Jersey soon to follow in February. It is also an option on driver’s licenses in Maine, Washington D.C., Colorado and Minnesota.

The law spiked LGBT celebrations throughout the northern U.S. and an overall sentiment of victory and onward progression for the Genderqueer movement. The law was enforced in New York City on New Year’s Day. It also permits the unnecessity of a doctor’s note or a health care providers affidavit to change one’s gender on their birth certificate. The pronouns preferred by these particular groups of people are “they, them, themselves” rather than the traditional, binary pronouns “his” or “her.”

While this is something celebrated by some communities, the Christian community traditionally disagrees with the LGBT movement and is having a harder time accepting the new law.

“In a formal setting where you know some people prefer to be called Dr. so-and-so, others say, just call me Jim—it depends on the person’s preference,” said ORU Professor of Sociology Dr. Cal Easterling.

Along with this is the included news of an apparent push for a gender-neutral Santa. It was said that because of the new laws enacted this year in 2019 that a look at a genderless St. Nick or Nikki should be considered. Others are saying that despite whatever gender Santa Claus takes on, he should have tattoos.

In the Netherlands, a 69-year-old man sued his local government for permission to change his age legally for Tinder dates. Emile Ratelbrand, a “positivity trainer,” complained to the court that he should be permitted to lower his age from 69 to 49 saying, “I will be in a luxurious position.” He has asked the court to shift his birthdate from 1949 to 1969.

“With this freedom of choice, choice of name, freeness of gender, I want to have my own age. I want to control myself,” said Ratelbrand.

In light of these recent events and liberal laws being passed and enforced, what this means for the modern-day Christian is seemingly unclear. There is a continual push for legislation in all 50 states, but some states may take longer than others to consider.

Dr. Joel Stephen Dash, visiting assistant professor of law and accounting, said that unlike marijuana, which was legalized medically in June of last year, this law may take a bit longer to put into effect.

“Oklahoma is very conservative unless there is a change in demographics…it could be over a decade,” said Dash.

For the 2020 Presidential campaign, Pette Buttigue has announced his plan to run, making him the first openly-gay candidate.

“I don’t think Christians are going to look at this and say ‘hey we are being affected by this’ in terms of their rights being infringed upon,” said Dash.

Dash continued, saying that the only way it would affect Christians if a Gender X-identifying individual entered into a Christian business and the Christian felt they could not serve them; but other than that, “I don’t see that affecting them from day to day.”

“We’re trying to win them for Jesus,” said Easterling. “This doesn’t mean we lower our standards. We just don’t want our hating the sin to be misinterpreted as hating the sinner. Yet, we are adamant that we do not hate.”