Simulating crisis on campus

The weight of the world was on the shoulders of over 80 students on the morning of April 16. As most of the campus stayed warm and slept-in on this early Saturday morning, those on the sixth floor of the GC juggled fake press conferences, meetings with ambassadors, economic collapses, bombings and other crises.

The 2018 Global Crisis Simulation consisted of eight countries, the United Nations Security Council and four reporters for the international press. Students from ORU, NSU, TU and even a few high schoolers stepped into the shoes of world leaders for a day.

“Our goal of GCS is always to help students learn how to deal with real world crises,” said Heather Snow, a lead organizer of the event.

This annual event presents the opportunity for students to develop fast and strategic decision-making skills, negotiation tactics and a greater understanding of international public policy.

The countries were assigned their own meeting rooms to develop a plan of action for each crisis and given individual Twitter accounts to further communicate.

Members of the international press lived up to their name as they pressed for information from leaders of countries at every opportunity. Each reporter, representing a different news outlet (AP, CNN, MSNBC and Fox), hurried around the event and sought to report on actions of countries and publish any tips, leaks or overheard meetings between government officials via their own Twitter feed.

During the seven-hour event, ISIS bombed five countries, Japan struggled with the aftermath of a major earthquake, several members of the US cabinet were fired, cyber security was compromised, most countries dealt with economic collapse and many other crises, left both solved and unsolved.

As countries dealt with damage control and financial budgeting, the simulation organizers threw additional scenarios into the chaos such as a staged kidnapping of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“CAN Y’ALL HELP ME OVER HERE,” tweeted the parody-Macron from his personal account. “THEY’RE KEEPING ME HIDDEN UNDER A TABLE.”

Unable to pay the billion dollar ransom, France suffered the repercussions of Macron’s torture that led to a loss of a finger before he was executed.

The simulation ended when South Korea, Russia, Iran, China, Japan and Egypt united together in Asia and the Middle East against the United States and its allies.

As the team representing Russia kept their economy stable throughout the simulation and stayed true to genuine Russian foreign and domestic policy, they racked up the most points and took home the “Most Outstanding Country” award. Other individual awards were given for different categories.

“Whatever major one may be, you can always and should always know how to properly work together with others to solve the issues thrown at you,” said Snow. “This event helps prepare you for your future, whichever career path one chooses.”