Taking a toll: The rise in overdoses

In mid-April, the CDC released a report that showed a concerning rise in drug overdose deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between September 2019 and September 2020, more than 87,000 Americans fell victim to drug overdose. According to the report, that is an increase of nearly 27 percent, the highest death toll in one year since the opioid epidemic began in the 1990s.

The National Center for Health Statistics provided the data for the report, but the CDC concluded that not all overdose deaths are reported, and the true numbers are likely to be closer to 90,000.

“Provisional drug overdose death data are often incomplete, and completeness varies by jurisdiction and 12-month ending period,” the CDC explained. “Consequently, the members of drug overdose deaths are underestimated based on provisional data relative to final data and are subject to random variation.”

The most significant uptake happened in April and May of 2020 when the nationwide lockdowns began. Because of the lockdowns, many treatment programs closed and “drop-in centers” limited access to services they normally provided, such as clean syringes, naloxone and other medication that would help in overdose cases.

“Historically high unemployment rates and preventative physical distancing measures have also exacerbated social isolation and despair, known risk factors for substance use disorders,” said the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

According to a report by the Associated Press, in San Francisco alone, there were more overdose deaths than COVID-19 deaths in 2020.

To try to reverse the rise of this epidemic, the CDC plans to start Overdose Prevention Programs and provide rapid fentanyl testing.

“The test strips can be used to see if drugs have been mixed or cut with fentanyl. The goal is to provide drug users more information, so that they can reduce the chances of overdosing on the drug,” WSPA-TV reported.

On April 13, many organizations that work to fight addiction requested that Xavier Becerra, President Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary, “act with urgency” and rule out a requirement that says doctors must have a day of training before they are allowed to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug that suppresses cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

“Almost everything that is not COVID or economic downturn-related has sort of been swept aside, so I think it’s very hard to get policymakers’ attention to a lot of these things,” said Dr. Michael Barnett, a primary care doctor and an assistant professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “As the overdose data comes out, and it’s clear that we have a crisis that’s getting even more out of hand than before, I would hope that we have more momentum for change.”