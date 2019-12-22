The 411 on nursing clinicals

In any medical emergency, check-up or visit to the hospital, patients may check into a hospital with the belief that their doctors and nurses have all the knowledge to help them with their problems.

Yet such knowledge does not come naturally, but years of tireless studying are spent to achieve it. To prepare the students to become the best equipped nurses, the ORU Anna Vaughn College of Nursing exposes students to real-life situations through the use of “clinicals.”

Clinicals are the hospital components and practicum portion of each course according to the Nursing Records Counselor Sandi Myers.

Starting from their sophomore year, nursing students are required to fulfill six clinical hours a week and two eight-hour shifts as seniors.

While many people have had some type of experience in a hospital as patients, few actually know what happens in these particular scrubs.

For senior nursing student Rebecca Mulvaney, a typical clinical day starts out at the hospital at 6:15 a.m.

“We go to the floor around 6:30 and go around with the night-shift nurses and get [the] report with the day-shift nurses, where they tell you about the patients that you’re getting for the day—what they’re there for, what they’re allergic to . . . all important steps to know,” Mulvaney said. “Then you’ll sit down with your nurse and get organized for the day. You’ll write up medication you’re going to give [and] look at any critical lab values.”

Every rotation and clinical visit varies as the patients come and go.

“Sophomore year of nursing, you start in [an] assisted living facility which is more like geriatric oriented,” said senior nursing student Hannah Albanese. “Then you’ll start fundamentals of nursing which will introduce you to med surg, which is a mix of cardiovascular respiratory and GI (gastrointestinal) issues. You’ll see a mix of populations between younger adults, older adults, a lot of chronic health issues, but as you progress through the program, you get to go into more specialty areas that are more focused on mental health, public health nursing, obstetrics which is labor and delivery and eventually critical care.”

Through clinicals, nursing students have the opportunity to figure out their likes and dislikes and potentially what part of the hospital they want to work in.

“Clinicals definitely help guide students into what their specific niche is and identifies personal interests,” Albanese said. “It’s kind of a process of trial and error. It definitely helps make you well versed, to be able to go into any specific area and field with expertise, practical knowledge and tactile skills, but it will definitely show you what you’re meant for.”

Prior to being out in the field, the College of Nursing requires students to have passed many requirements such as receiving at least 90% on their dosage calculation test as well as receiving CPR training. Students also have the opportunity to practice their skills and procedures at sim labs before their actual clinical experiences.

“What’s so special about ORU compared to other universities out there is the theory of nursing for the whole person which focuses on the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of the individual,” said Albanese. “They really prepare us and equip us to be Holy Spirit empowered nurses and really focus on the guidance of the Holy Spirit, using supernatural discernment and using our spiritual giftings in the nursing field.”

There are about 50 clinical agencies and four major hospitals where the students participate in their clinical experiences, and two clinical evaluation conferences are held each semester where both the instructor and student evaluate the student’s clinical performance.

Being nursing students and not the actual nurses, their clinical hours at a hospital may seem easy to brush off and their work unnecessary.

“The stuff that we do see at clinicals—it really does make emotional impacts on us. It is real and you do see sick people and people dying. And nobody is born knowing how to deal with that,” said Mulvaney.