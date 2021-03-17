The future is now: Tesla’s floating cars

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced his desire for a new car to be something so innovative that the world has never seen anything like it before—a car that travels by hovering over the ground. What he hopes to have shipped by 2022 will be a version of the Tesla Roadster that floats, quite literally, and his company will finish the engineering for it this year.

“I want it to hover, and I was trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people,” Musk said on Joe Rogan’s podcast. “I thought maybe we could make it hover but not too high. Maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground, or something like that. If you plummet, it’ll blow out the suspension, but you’re not gonna die,” he added.

In 2018, Musk announced a “Space X option package” Tesla will offer about 10 rocket thrusters and a highly pressurized fuel vessel. They will improve acceleration, speed, braking and cornering. More recently, his announced plans for the hover car involve the use of thrusters underneath the car for its ability to travel off the ground in order to make 007 proud.

“At minimum I’m confident we could do a thruster where the license plate flips down, you know, James Bond-style, and then the rocket thruster behind it, and that gives you three tons of thrust,” he said.