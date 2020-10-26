The Hunter Biden controversy

On Sept 23, after months of investigation and multiple interviews, an 87-page report was released by Senate Republicans detailing possible criminal activities of Hunter Biden, son of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

Members of the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committee evaluated 45,000 pages of records from the Obama administration and interviewed eight current or former U.S. officials as witnesses.

“The Treasury records acquired by the Chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals,” the report reads. “In particular, these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after.”

Also according to that report, Hunter Biden allegedly sent “thousands of dollars” to people who seem to be involved in prostitution and human trafficking rings in Eastern Europe and Russia, and the Obama administration was aware.

“Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an ‘Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,’” read the report from the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Finance Committees.

Human trafficking, as defined by the European Commission, is “the buying and selling of women, girls, men and boys,” and is described as having “hugely deleterious consequences for individuals, society and the economy.”

“Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports,” the report says. “However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”

Air Force Lt. Col. Rudolph Atallah, CEO of White Mountain Research, which works to dismantle foerign trafficking rings, informed FOX News that most of the revenue made by the rings in Eastern Europe provides funding for organ harvesting and terrorist groups in the Middle East.

Atallah noted that most of those who run the large trafficking rings are wealthy dictators from the area who “don’t even think twice” about the consequences of what they are doing. What only matters to them are the billions made from their “side business” per year.

“A lot of these networks are really nasty criminals, and what they do is heart-wrenching,” Atallah says. “Most of the victims are young, poor, kidnapped or refugees — they might be looking for jobs in other countries, and these networks take them in, take away their passports, and then it’s almost impossible for them to get out.”

The report stated that several officials under the Obama administration “knew” in 2015 that Biden’s position in the frim was “problematic” and impeded “in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”

“The republican inquiries found no wrongdoing by the Bidens,” Kelly Hyman, a federal trial attorney and senior political strategist stated. “The report rehashes unproven allegations. There are no smoking guns. There was no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing.”

Ron Johnson, Homeland Security Committee chairman, and Chuck Grassley, Finance Committee chairman, say they “faced many obstacles” in their investigation and “there remains much work to be done.”

In the presidential debate on Sept 29, Joe Biden called Hunter Biden’s controversy “simply not true.”