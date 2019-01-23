The longest government shutdown in history and how it affects you

The stalemate between the Trump Administration and Congress continues over funds for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The partial government shutdown is now making history as the longest shutdown in U.S. history, clocking in at 31 days on Jan. 22. The longer the shutdown, the more people it will affect. For now, the direct effects hit the 800,000 government employees received only blank pay stubs, and will have to wait on back pay after the government reopens.

But an end may be in sight. Democrats have offered their own compromise deal. Associated Press reported that Democratic leaders are “pledging to provide hundreds of millions of dollars” for border security measures. However, Democrats and some Republicans do not want to give that much money to what many refer to as a “medieval wall.”

Additionally, the DACA legislation, an Obama-era legislation which served as protection for children who were brought illegally into the country by their parents, continues to hang in limbo. Some have suggested there may be hope for ending the shutdown with a Wall-for-DACA deal. President Donald Trump offered a compromise that offers temporary protections to those here under DACA, but many Democrats were not pleased. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted out about the president’s offer, citing its unoriginality. Pelosi also believes Congress will be able to reach a better consensus if Trump reopens the government.

Many are worried about how this will affect tax returns; however, a number of workers have returned to the IRS also without pay. Citizens will be able to file and receive their tax returns despite the shutdown. Forbes reported that student loans and grants should remain unaffected. Government loans are often outsourced to loan companies such as NelNet which are privatized companies.

Nine of fifteen government agencies are not in operation due to the shutdown, but government employees that work at agencies such as the FBI, CIA and TSA continue to work without pay due to their essential duties. Additionally, hundreds of federally-funded programs such as public aid that provides food stamps and school lunches risk running out of money if the shutdown doesn’t end soon.

Though many worry that the shutdown will affect them, since the shutdown is only partial, most government agencies that are essential to citizens are still open. The resolution may not yet be in sight, but all sides are working toward compromise.