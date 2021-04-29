The unrest of the nation of Myanmar

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is a small country located on the southeast side of Asia. Because of its location, it is home to more than 100 different ethnic groups and 54 million people.

Since 1948, Myanmar has been in a tug-of-war between military and civilian control. Μost recently, the Tatmadaw—the military—has tugged the country into their control.

On Feb 1, the Tatmadaw declared the November 2020 general election results fraudulent and arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other members of her National League for Democracy.

Suu Kyi has been a long defender for democracy and won a Nobel Peace Prize “for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights” in 1991. For many years, she held the favor of the world. However in 2017, her global support took a massive decline when she remained silent on the 2017 Rakhine State Riots, and later on the 2015 Rohingya refugee crises. She spoke how she did not consider the Rohingya, Myanmar’s persecuted Muslim minority, to be true citizens of the country and in 2019, defended the Tatmadaw against accusations that they had committed genocide against the Rohingya people.

Despite many criticisms, Suu Kyi’s popularity remained prevalent amongst the people of Myanmar. In the 2020 election, her party, the National League for Democracy, won 397 parliament seats out of 476 in a sweeping victory.

“We have already secured the seats needed to form a government,” said U Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the National League for Democracy. “Our victory is because people trust us.”

During the election, the Tatmadaw demanded a recount of the vote, claiming election fraud.

The Union Election Commision stopped the vote in many of the battleground states where ethnic minority groups were fighting for liberation from the military. Dissatisfaction in the NLD was strongest in these regions and many, such as the Rohingya Muslims, were not given the right to vote, suggesting that now this was a tactic to ensure the NLD’s victory.

However, the election commission said there was no evidence to support their claims.

Despite being amongst dozens of parties, many of whom represent ethnic minority groups, NLD won the majority of almost all the ethnic-minority regions.

“I don’t like the fact that the NLD. thinks they are the only party that can do better for our country,” said Maw Moe Myar, a 27-year-old from the Kayah State Democratic Party. They only promote themselves. They don’t care about the ethnic people.”

During her campaign, Mow Myar walked by foot to farraway villages, in the heavy rain, to speak with the people.

Since Suu Kyi’s arrest, Military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken the position of Chairman of the State Administration Council, making him the de facto leader. He has had a long standing position of power in Myanmar as the commander-in-chief of Defence Services since March 2011. Since his takeover in early February, he has instituted martial law and military rule.

He claims that the military is for the people and will help form a “true and disciplined democracy.”

Since the coup began, the Myanmar people have taken to the streets to resist the military takeover in what Reuters called the largest protest in more than a decade. Despite no give from the military, the people are continuing to demand for Suu Kyi to be released and return as their leader.

“The immediate aim is to take away the military’s power by stopping all of its governance mechanisms from working,” activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Al Jazeera’s Joshua Carroll. “It will disable the military’s ability to rule.”

To try to control the people and stop their message from spreading, the Myanmar military government has banned Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp within the nation. Arrest orders for prominent activists have been issues and water cannons have been used to break up the protests.

Since the start of the protests, 70 people have been killed⁠—most under the age of 25.

Human rights investigator Thomas Andews told the UN Human Rights Council that Myanmar “is being controlled by a murderous, illegal regime.”

“There is extensive video evidence of security forces viciously beating protesters, medics, and bystanders. There is video of soldiers and police systematically moving through neighbourhoods, destroying property, looting shops, arbitrarily arresting protesters and passersby and firing indiscriminately into people’s homes,” he added.

A few hours after Andrews’ statement, Chan Aye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, released a response, stating, “Authorities have exercised the utmost restraint to deal with the violent protests.”

In the short video, Aye also mentioned that Myanmar was facing “extremely complex challenges” and dealing with a “delicate situation.”

“In this respect, Myanmar would like to seek the understanding from the United Nations and international community on its efforts to maintain sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, national unity and social stability throughout the country,” he said.

While the protests have remained peaceful for the most part, many of the citizens are getting restless. As many neighborhoods are now under martial law, the people of Myanmar are threatening to use force to push back.

“We now consider it a battle,” said Naing Min. “They have guns, and we have knives, slingshots and homemade weapons. We might be able to kill them, too.”

Min witnessed some of the killings in Hlaing Tharyar.

In a statement released by Suu Kyi’s NLD committee as a response to the military’s actions, they said “[The people have] the full right to defend themselves or others.”

“Without immediate political intervention, a major crackdown with fatal consequences is inevitable,” the statement continued.