Three faithful Women’s History Month icons

The first national Women’s History Month was March 1987. In the 24 years since then, women have continued to make history and will continue to do so. Jordin Sparks-Thomas, Sadie Robertson-Huff and Jackie Hill Perry are just a few among the many we admire for their legacy as Christian women in the 21st century.

Jordin Sparks-Thomas

Sparks-Thomas is a powerhouse vocalist who rose to stardom in 2007. At age 17, she became the youngest contestant to win American Idol, and quickly became known as one of the best vocalists of the 2000s.

After having songs like “No Air” and “Battlefield” chart on the Billboard Hot 100, Sparks began feeling like a “zombie” due to her falling away from her Christian values. She later re-encountered God at an Easter Sunday service and decided to dedicate her life to Him again. Since then, Sparks married in 2017 and gave birth to her son in 2018.

Sadie Robertson-Huff

Author of the books “Live,” “Live Fearless,” and “Live Original,” Robertson-Huff first stepped into the spotlight by appearing on her family’s critically acclaimed reality show, “Duck Dynasty.” The show ran for eleven seasons, ending in 2017. Her beauty and charm opened many doors for her in the entertainment industry.

One of these doors was a chance to compete on the 19th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Robertson-Huff almost turned the offer down out of stage fright and apprehension.

Robertson-Huff wrestled with this decision, but after joining the show, she finished as a runner-up. As her platform has increased, she has created a movement called “Live Original” and written multiple books related to this movement to inspire the younger generation not to limit God’s call on their lives.

Jackie Hill Perry

Author of memoir “Gay Girl, Good God” and a Bible study book, “Jude: Contending for the Faith in Today’s Culture,” Perry is a multi-faceted creative who uses her platform to glorify God through sharing her testimony of overcoming homosexuality, gender confusion, lust, among others.. She expresses her love for God and others by writing songs and books about the goodness that God.

Her best-known book, “Gay Girl, Good God,” has impacted thousands of people upon hearing how she allowed God to take her life out of her hands and into His to show her true identity and purpose. Perry’s testimony continues to impact and inspire others to surrender to God and grow closer to him.

