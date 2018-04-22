Trumpdate

Trump launches missiles at Syria:

On April 7, news surfaced of a major chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma, just outside Damascus, Syria’s capital. On April 13, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the United States will lead a coalition of attacks against Syria and their leader Bashar Al-Assad.

The United States and its allies, the United Kingdom and France, launched a total of 105 Tomahawk missiles targeting facilities related to the Syrian chemical weapons programs. The three targets were the Barzah Research and Development facility, Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site and Him Shinshar Bunker Facility. All launched missiles were confirmed hits on their designated targets.

The Pentagon said they have “significantly crippled” the Syrian chemical weapons program.

At the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley issued her warning to Al-Assad and his regime.

“I spoke to President Trump this morning and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded,” said Haley in a Russia-called Security Council meeting.

Pro-government demonstrations took to the streets showing their support for Assad, flying Iranian, Russian and Syrian flags. Iran and Russia have been known supporters of Assad.

On Sunday April 15, Trump announced new sanctions against Russia for supporting Syria. The sanctions have yet to be specified.

Cohen, Mueller and investigations:

The Department of Justice announced Trump’s personal attorney, Gary Cohen, is under criminal investigation. Cohen’s attorneys and Trump’s attorneys led a fight against federal prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. FBI officials raided Cohen’s Park Avenue apartment and a hotel where he stayed and seized documents and records which led to the meeting.

Prosecutors have records indicating no evidence of attorney-client privilege, which is keeping communications between an attorney and their client a secret. Based on the information acquired, they found no evidence of any email correspondence between Trump and Cohen.

The court filing did not indicate what Cohen is being investigated for.

Trump’s tariffs:

In an attempt to fight back against “horrible trade deals,” Trump announced tariffs for over 1,300 Chinese products. In response, China announced its own set of tariffs on American agricultural goods.

The Chinese tariff is a 25 percent levy on American soybeans, pork, cars and chemicals. But agriculture is the most notably affected industry. With no implementation yet established, China stated that it would depend on Trump’s next steps.

This tariff would affect Oklahoma as local farmers exported approximately $52 billion of soybeans to China in 2015 and nearly 15 percent of Oklahoma’s pork exports went to China.