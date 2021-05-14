TUL: First dementia-friendly US airport

The Tulsa International Airport is on course to become the first dementia-friendly airport in the United States. This is in response to Dementia Friendly Tulsa, a grassroots initiative Mayor G.T. Bynum launched in April of 2017.

“Making Tulsa a dementia-friendly city was one of the first initiatives we launched when I became mayor, and I am excited to see this program expanding to Tulsa International Airport,” Mayor G.T. Bynum explained. “I want to thank the airport staff for working to eliminate the social stigma around memory loss while empowering both patients and caregivers to engage safely in our community for as long as possible.”

DFTulsa, a Dementia Friendly America Network member, has a list of dementia-friendly objectives for Tulsa businesses to adopt. The strategy includes training airport police officers, providing passengers with special needs information and notification cards for the Transportation Security Administration and making the airport easier to navigate with clear signage that is easy to interpret.

Part of the strategy is increased awareness of the airport’s Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard program adopted in December of last year. First used in the London Gatwick Airport, the program involves providing lanyards to individuals who have dementia, hearing loss and anxiety among other conditions. The lanyards provide the airport representatives a new means to see who may need special assistance or have these disabilities.

Another part of the program strategy is directed toward the Airport Ambassadors, tenants and stakeholders. It includes increasing awareness about identifying characteristics of cognitive decline, making communication more fluent and handling potential concerns.

Dementia Friendly Tulsa, the initiative designed to make the city more inclusive of those with dementia, is already free to any business or organization which wishes to adopt it. TUL plans to have all of its employees trained in the coming months.

“Currently, 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and Alzheimer’s is the most common type,” John Dornblaser, Dementia Friendly Tulsa chairman, stated. “The early-to-middle stages of the disease can last a decade or more, so many people are able to continue enjoying an active social life, including traveling, for multiple years.”