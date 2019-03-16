Weekly Wrap Up: College scandal, Joe Biden, Captain Marvel and more

The College Admission Scandal

They say there’s nothing a parent wouldn’t do for their child. And, for some, that includes bribery, fraud and criminal charges.

This week, a multi-million dollar college admission scandal was uncovered by the Department of Justice. Wealthy parents paid a man named William Rick Singer to fake good ACT and SAT scores, falsify school records and athletic performance and photoshop student’s faces onto pictures of athletes.

More than 40 parents including Lori Loughlin, who starred in “Full House,” and Felicity Huffman, who starred in “Desperate Housewives,” paid Singer anywhere between $250,000 and $400,000 per child to get their child into their desired school.

But it is not just the parents who are in trouble. College administrators and athletic coaches are also facing charges for accepting bribes. In total, Singer earned about $25 million from dozens of clients. He is facing charges of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the US, racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He pled guilty Tuesday, March 12.

Run, Joe, Run.

Rumors are circulating of a Joe Biden 2020 presidential bid. Biden has increased his number of speaking engagements and even addressed a crowd of Fire Fighters at the annual Fire Fighter’s conference in DC, chanting, “Run, Joe, Run” saying “Save it a little longer; I may need it in a few weeks. Be careful what you wish for.” In addition, he recently has been speaking on inclusivity over division—just like the other emerging democratic presidential candidates.

Love is in the air.

Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez last weekend. Chance the Rapper married his longtime sweetheart, Kirsten Corley, who he shares a child with, on Saturday. Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating for two years. This will be his second marriage and her fourth.

International Women’s Day

March 8 marked the 106th International Women’s Day. The day was established to encourage unity, empower women and bring attention to social, economic, political and cultural issues involving women around the world. The theme this year was #BalanceforBetter, which was aimed at gender equality. Organizers hoped the theme would spark conversation about discrimination and the gender-pay gap. Some noteworthy stories include Megan Markle stating she wants her baby to be a feminist. The Australian Prime Minister was ridiculed after saying in a speech that he wanted to see women rise, but not “on the basis of others doing worse.” On a less empowering note, riots broke out in Istanbul, Turkey, as police threw tear gas into crowds fighting for gender equality in a “Feminist Night March” to push back marchers from the city’s main pedestrian avenue. The police claimed the march was unauthorized.

Picture this.

Captain Marvel, the new addition to the Marvel canon, came out on March 8 as a tribute to International Women’s Day. Originally announced in 2014, this long-awaited movie celebrating women’s empowerment is now the highest grossing movie with a female lead. As of March 11, Captain Marvel had grossed over $456 million in box office earnings and has the 18th biggest opening weekend grossing in history.