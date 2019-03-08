Weekly wrap up: Trump, Michael Jackson, Luke Perry and more

World News

The U.S.-North Korea Summit in Vietnam ended abruptly on Feb. 28 after neither leader was able to reach a consensus or sign any new agreements. U.S. President Donald Trump said that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un wanted the U.S. to lift sanctions on trade to North Korea. When Trump refused, both parties saw it as an impasse for the rest of the summit. Both leaders left Vietnam that day, though Trump still contends the meeting was “productive.” However, a North Korean nuclearbase has been re-built that Jong-un had previously agreed to denuclearize. Things are heating up.

Entertainment

“90210” and “Riverdale” actor Luke Perry died due to a massive stroke on March 4. He was 52. Fellow cast members from both shows used social media to offer support to Perry’s family. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on “Riverdale,” tweeted out, “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us.” She also shared a poem she wrote in Perry’s honor to her Instagram story. Luke Perry had two children, Sophie and Jack Perry and a fiancée named Wendy Madison Bauer.

Dan Reed’s controversial new documentary “Leaving Neverland” aired in two parts on HBO on March 3-4. The documentary explores two alleged victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson. Wade Robson and James Safechuckdetail their experience with the famed “King of Pop,” telling how he groomed them and their families starting at the ages of seven and ten. The documentary lead to a split: those who believe Robson and Safechuck are lying opportunists versus those who believe Michael Jackson was a pedophile.