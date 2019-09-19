Letter from the editor: Print’s not dead yet

“Let’s get rid of the newspaper,” the wide-eyed girls clapped their hands together and sunk back into the student publications swivel chairs. A pause. Then they laughed.

Me, a freshman journalism major laughed along at the thought, as a sandy, ink blotted crumple of words coughed, “I’m—I’m not dead yet! I’m getting better!“ in the back of my mind.

I get it—we can’t refuse to acknowledge the consolidation of media companies and decline of print circulation as online readership grows. In fact, we’re reducing our print publications from 10 to eight this year so that we can—as my go-to-gag says—devote time and resources to expanding our digital presence.

As we increase our online content to deliver you timely and relevant news, we want to help you better understand the world so you can change the world for the better. Our goal is to transform big issues to local impact and local stories to big picture, with the wit of the Skimm, class of the Journal and drive of the Times.

However, centered on a campus of more than 150 majors and 111 nations, the stories we could report on can seem limitless. So I cannot promise that we will report on everything that each student wants to read, but I can promise that we are thinking of you when we tell these stories.

We have two specific goals this year: finding fresh perspectives and increasing connection with our audience.

We vow to find our own, in-depth reporting and research—not just regurgitation of what we hear nor following the narrative of popular news.

And, similar to the way we want our audience to be more connected to the world around them, we want to foster more interaction between readers and the news we share.

So I urge you, as a college student and productive member of society, to respond to what you read. Send us letters—the digital kind—and engage with the stories. Tell us what you think, because it matters.

The first Oracle print edition was released in 1966, during a time of race riots and anti-war protests, the first U.S. landing on the Moon, The Beatles, go-go boots and the first computer mouse. Fifty-three years later we find ourselves immersed in the digital age, with deepened political division, environmental advocacy and virtual realities. Whatever comes next, we’ve got it covered.

So don’t be fooled; we’re keeping print alive. We print these stories to leave a print in history, just like the ink stains our fingers as we slip the paper into your hands. It’s our stamp and seal of truth that proves our confidence in accuracy. It holds us accountable. And it serves well for papier-mâché.

Whether it’s by print, virtual reality, holograms, plane, train, or automobile, you can bet that the mediums used to best serve you content will change. But you can trust that our mission remains consistent: to tell true stories the best way we can—to do them justice, and sometimes, help them find it.

But for now, we’re living proof that print is not dead. @ us.