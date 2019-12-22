Satire: Men can’t thrift

It was announced last month that Tulsa would be getting a new thrift store at the start of 2020. The ground-breaking new shop has a new feature that is burning a hole in customer’s wallets. Setting it apart from other thrift stores in Tulsa, the inventory is 100% men’s clothing but sells solely to women.

Female college students across Tulsa are raving at the news.

“Oh, I love it. It’s so fetch. I can finally buy cheap sweaters that fit just right,” said ORU student Helga Kardashian, who says she plans on clearing out the men’s section of large hoodies. “It’s always a pain trying to find cheap sweaters. The ones in the women’s section just don’t fit the way that I like them so I always run by the men’s section to see if they have something cheap that I can find.”

The news has excited male Tulsans, such as midtown resident Joe Mama, who plans on visiting his favorite thrift store, Community Thrift after the new year in hopes that they will have a better selection of men’s wear, considering a portion of the girls will be shopping elsewhere.

“Maybe now I can actually find some affordable clothes that actually fit! I have been trying for years to find large jackets and sweaters that are worth wearing, but by the time I get there, everything is gone,” said Joe Mama.

The owner, who has asked to remain anonymous, replied to a question about their store policy by citing recent revenue data.

“It’s nothing personal. It’s simply business. Why would I have a section of my store devoted to a demographic that buys so little? We all know that the only people buying men’s clothes are women,” stated the owner.

Any men who try and enter the store are politely asked to leave or sit on the benches outside of the store. When asked whether or not men should be allowed inside, no further comments were given.

To say the least, the ladies of Tulsa are ready to take this innovative thrift store by storm.