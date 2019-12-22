Why I plan on leaving the US

“When I’m older, I’m moving away!”

This was the mantra my parents became accustomed to from the time I was a small kid to a prepubescent to a teenager. For most of my life, I grew up in Branson, MO. Contrary to popular belief, Branson is not simply a tourist town—people actually do live there.

The “circle of life” is clearly seen there—you grow up, go to a nearby college, marry, get a house close to your parents, have kids and continue the cycle. This cycle loomed over my head like a vulture, threatening me to be another link. I had to break the chain.

There are selfish and selfless reasons for leaving.

My selfish reasons mainly stem from my desire to travel. The places I read about all through my life enchanted me, beckoning me to go, go, go. Christmases in New York. Art in the Louvre. Hiking in the Alps. These stories showed me a new way to live life—an exciting one. While there was a limited number of experiences in Missouri, other places offered multiple opportunities for culture, art and all things that make us different.

My selfless reasons pertain to the American culture. Because of how our news system is gate-kept, Americans are ignorant toward the plights, hardships, joys, journeys and stories of other nations and their people.

I do not want to leave the U.S. to forget about her. I want to leave so I can tell her stories of all people, not just of insults hurled at the presidential debates.

In a generation of advocacy, passionate Americans take to the streets to support different movements in the United States, but very few support people outside of these states. I hope that my stories of women with oppressive restrictions and refugees without homes will spark U.S. citizens to advocate for them while here.

My time in the U.S. continues to grow and change me in areas that will help me in the future.

While there are many injustices in the U.S., I know that it is just the tip of the iceberg. I hope to cover women’s issues in the Middle East and Eastern Europe and tell the stories of injustice that others have faced and overcome.

In this way, my stories will help Americans to see the full picture of the world.