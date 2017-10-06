Friday , October 6, 2017
ORU women’s soccer claimed a 2-1 win in the final game of regular season play against visiting opponent Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Sept. 22. Currently, the Golden Eagles hold a 3-7-1 record. This time last year, the team’s record was 6-6-1. ...Read More »
“If we play as a team, we can beat anybody we want. If we don’t play as a team, and we are timid and scared, we aren’t going to win any matches,” said head coach Sheera Sirola after the Golden Eagles took a first conference victory against For ...Read More »
Studs: Kareem Hunt- Rookie running back Kareem Hunt out of Toledo is taking football by storm and rolling through NFL defenses. Hunt rushed for a whopping 148 yards and three touchdowns in his first outing against the New England Patriots, racking up ...Read More »
Three-time MVP, two-time city champion, three-time conference champion and Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations semi-finalist Sameer Fathazada is the ORU men’s soccer team’s newest addition this season. “I remember following my o ...Read More »
The Golden Eagles opened their season at home against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 15, with courts already warm from a previous tournament game played before featuring central Arkansas and opponent Wyoming (Central Arkansas took the l 3-1), as p ...Read More »
Mid-afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 10, the ORU women’s soccer team hosted the Central Arkansas Bears and fell short, losing 3-2 in the final minutes of the match. The Bears scored an early first half strike, taking the advantage until Golden Eagle senior ...Read More »
Over 30,000 individuals from all over the world were in attendance at the Universiade Summer Tournament 2017 opening ceremony this Augusr in Taipei, Taiwan. Barnabas Koncz, however, sacrificed being present at the opening ceremony for school preparat ...Read More »
In their season debut match Friday, Aug. 25 the ORU Men’s Soccer team proved successful in creating a 1-0 victory against visiting opponent Incarnate Word. At this point, the Golden Eagles hold a 2-1 record in exhibition play. The fresh start is welc ...Read More »
The Golden Eagles took a loss against Kansas State after the wildcats pulled out goal made in the seventh minute of the match. A rebounded ball came down straight from both hands of a mid-air Raleigh Bohnenstiehl on her season debut night after surge ...Read More »
In the intense humidity on Friday night, ORU Women’s soccer opened the season against the University of Missouri Kansas City and took home a victory predicting positive outcomes as the season continues for the Golden Eagles. The team is composed of 2 ...Read More »