Adversity in basketball regular season

After full time, and a brutal overtime section, it was a pair of free throws from the hands of the front line of Oakland University that resulted in a regular season loss for the Golden Eagles. The game took place on Monday night, Nov. 27, on the wood floors of the Mabee Center, starting at seven and not ending until after nine.

Going into overtime 81-81, Oakland (3-3) caught a quick turn over towards the end off of a good shot in by Nick Daniels. Directly after shooting, Daniels received a foul from ORU’s Javan White and the free throws that resulted would create the score at the end of the game.

The team shot 45 percent at both the field (33-72) and the three range (10-22). The night was a career high for senior preseason All-Summit League pick Albert Owens, shooting 33 and rebounding 10 for a double-double with seven blocks.

The team emerged from the head to head with Oakland with a record of 1-7, creating a seven game losing streak.

“We had a chance, and I’m really proud of the guys after being down 10 at halftime,” said HeadCoach Paul Mills. “We will have to capitalize on what we saw in the second half. Albert did a great job. He made the right plays and unfortunately, the guys around him couldn’t capitalize.”

As part of the 2017 Progressive Legends Classic, Emmanuel Nzekwesi was named to the sub-regional All-Tournament Team.

On Wednesday Nov. 29 the Golden Eagles took on Big 12 team Kansas State and suffered 68-77 loss.

As December continues, the team looks to play other teams like Arkansas on the 19, Minnesota State on the 21, and conference starting match against Omaha on the 30.