Astros’ small beginnings

In the upcoming days, don’t be surprised if you hear people talking about this year’s World Series, asking, “did you watch game five,” or “this must be the greatest World Series of all time, right?” Yeah, this World Series was awesome. Thankfully, for those who haven’t been watching, here’s your guide to everything you need to know about the 2017 World Series.

Who Won?

Go ‘Stros! Wrapping up one of the most entertaining World Series I have ever watched, the Houston Astros will be taking the Commissioner’s Trophy to Houston, a city still recovering from hurricane damage, is now living in a surreal celebratory moment.

Why was this series so memorable?

Throughout the series, record after record was smashed. From Cody Bellinger striking out a record 17 times in the post season, to an astonishing eight dingers hit in game three by both teams. Ridiculously, George Springer’s record tying five home runs this series (tying Reggie Jacksons record in 1977) were accompanied by Jose Altuve’s seven home run shocker, falling two runs short of the post season home run record. Not only was this a series of long balls, but five out of the seven games were decided by only one or two runs. Each team scored 34 runs throughout the series.

Game five will arguably go down as one of the greatest World Series games of all time. It had it all: suspense, emotion, home runs, clutch strike outs and heartbreak. Kershaw cruised effortlessly into the bottom of the fourth, pitching with a 4-0 lead, but Houston didn’t quit. Yuli Gurriel cranked one over the fence, tying the game 4-4 to end an entertaining fourth inning.

The Astros rejoiced, only to watch LA’s Cody Bellinger send one over the right-field fence, giving the Dodgers a 7-4 lead at the top of fifth. However, no lead was safe. Jose Altuve tied the game with a three-run bomb in the same inning, making Houston the second team ever to come back twice from a three-run deficit in a World Series game. Followed by an offensive onslaught by the Astros in the seventh, Houston sat comfortably with a 12-9 lead. Miraculously, LA found a way through Yasiel Puig’s two-run homer at the top of the ninth to tie the game at 12-all. America was astonished, yet it still wasn’t over. It looked like both offenses were going stagnant through the 10th, but LA unraveled in the bottom of the inning with Alex Bregman hitting a single into left field, rolling out the red carpet for Derek Fisher to score the winning run.

It’s taken awhile for it to pay off but each player was added to the Astros team to get them to the World Series, and it all started with small beginnings about three years ago for Houston.